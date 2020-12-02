GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they've charged a man with the murder of a woman who was found dead behind a church back in 2012.

Police found the body of 33-year-old Paula Joy Nicks on May 25, 2012, behind a church on Randolph Avenue. Investigators say she died from blunt force trauma.

According to a release, detectives working off new information were able to determine 27-year-old Jack Leon Coker, Jr. was involved in Nicks' murder. They say he lived in Greensboro when the murder happened.

Police arrested Coker on Tuesday, February 11 after he was released from the NC Department of Corrections. Police say he was serving a sentence for Attempted Second Degree Rape, which happened in the Kinston, NC area.

Coker is charged with first-degree murder. He's in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

RELATED: She stole $800 dollars from a 92-year-old, now she's accused of assaulting a deaf woman

RELATED: Two children reported missing found in Davidson County

RELATED: 'I hope his parents see this and are disappointed' | Porch pirate strikes in Greensboro

RELATED: FBI joins search for missing 6-year-old SC girl