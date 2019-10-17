COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested a man on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
Clinton Thomas, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shoved a woman and she died.
According to deputies, they responded to the 700 block of Sharpe Road to reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found Thomas trying to move an unresponsive woman into a vehicle in hopes of rushing her to the hospital.
Responding deputies began administering first aid. The 33-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital once an ambulance arrived.
Witnesses said there was a large family gathering, when the 33-year-old and a different woman got into an argument. Thomas made his way through a crowd, shoving multiple people, including an elderly person.
When he reached the 33-year-old woman, he shoved her and she fell to the ground and hit her head on a concrete block.
On Oct. 16, 2019, the woman died from her injuries at the hospital.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Oct. 17.