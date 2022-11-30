Man charged second-degree murder in deadly wrong-way I-40 crash

Troopers said Rubicel Diaz Hernandez hit Keir Vanessa Witherspoon head-on. Witherspoon died at the scene.

GRAHAM, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a man who caused a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 in Alamance County has been charged with second-degree murder.

Troopers said Rubicel Diaz Hernandez was released from UNC Hospital on Tuesday after receiving treatment for his injuries in the crash. Following his discharge, troopers arrested him and transported him to Alamance County Jail.

The crash happened on November 20 shortly before 10:30 p.m. on I-40 northbound near Trollingwood Road.

Highway Patrol said Hernandez, 40, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit 24-year-old Keir Vanessa Witherspoon's car head on. Witherspoon died at the scene.