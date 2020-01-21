YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man is facing dozens of charges after an elderly woman was attacked by a dog near Hickory Grove on Saturday. After the incident, officials said each of the pit bulls chained on the property was examined by a veterinarian.

Ronald Edward Faulkenberry, 38, was served 58 warrants for the following charges:

State Violation

1 count of animal fighting

8 counts of ill-treatment of animals

York County Ordinance Violations

11 counts of violation of the county restraint ordinance

8 counts of inadequate water

6 counts of violation of York County spay ordnance

12 counts of violation of the shelter ordinance

12 counts of violation of the rabies ordinance

York County Sheriff's Office

Saturday, deputies found a 71-year-old woman lying on the ground after being attacked by a pit bull terrier after receiving a call about a dog attack.

The woman was at a family member's home tending to 14 dogs for the dog's owner, York County officials said on Saturday.

One dog had escaped and attacked the woman as she was tending to the other dogs in the area.

RELATED: Woman seriously injured after being attacked by family member's dog

Neighbor Whitney Carpenter said she was in her car heading out for the day when she saw a sheriff's deputy and a woman with a towel.

She said she saw the victim in the backyard and dogs chained all around her.

The warrants for ill-treatment of animals violations were due to a vet's examination of the animals as they came into animal control. The counts of violation of county restraint ordinance refer to the 11 dogs that were found chained to a pole in the ground.

Additionally, the dogs were found to have improper shelter.

MORE ON WCNC: