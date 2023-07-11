Triad man charged with 47 additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Alamance County deputies said Adam Short was arrested for uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material online. Then, deputies said they found probable cause to charge him.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies said a man is facing dozens of charges after being accused of online sex crimes involving children.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office detectives started a lengthy investigation from a cyber tip involving Adam Douglas Short. The tip alleged that Short had uploaded several images of child sexual abuse material.

On Friday, May 5, 2023, investigators said they executed a search warrant and seized multiple electronic devices where they found multiple videos and pictures of more child sexual abuse material on Short's devices.

Deputies said Short was arrested on May 5, 2023, and booked into the Alamance County Detention Center under a $530,000 secured bond.

When Short posted the bond, he was released on May 15, 2023.

As the investigation continued, deputies said they found more seized electronic devices with more evidence involving Short.

That's when deputies said they were able to charge Short with an additional 47 counts of felony 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

SVU Detectives contacted the U.S. Marshal Service to assist with finding and arresting Short.

On July 10, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service found Short in Burlington where they took him to the Alamance County Jail and served him with the outstanding warrants for his arrest.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.