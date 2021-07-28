x
Man charged with ethnic intimidation for putting racist stickers on Mexican restaurants, police say

Police said John Kantz put stickers that said "I love white people" on two Mexican restaurants.

CARY, N.C. — Police have charged a man with ethnic intimidation after they said he placed stickers in and around two Mexican restaurants in North Carolina. 

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Cary Police Capt. John Reeves arrested 60-year-old John Kantz on Monday after stickers were placed on cars outside one restaurant and in the restroom of two other restaurants. 

The stickers read “I love white people” with a heart replacing the word “love.” According to police, the incidents occurred on Saturday. Reeves didn't say whether there were additional suspects. 

Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.

    

