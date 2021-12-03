Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Greensboro shooting on College Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, in Greensboro.
Officers were called to College Road just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 about a person down. They found Babeker shot. Officers tried to save his life but he died.
Greensboro police arrested Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, and charged him with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Griffin is in the Guilford County Jail without bond.