Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Greensboro shooting on College Road

Tyrik Griffin is accused of robbing and killing 54-year-old Taha Babeker on Nov.29.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, in Greensboro.

Officers were called to College Road just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 about a person down. They found Babeker shot. Officers tried to save his life but he died.