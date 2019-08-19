LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two more people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a one-year-old baby who was left in a vehicle that was stolen.

Michael Enochs has already been charged after turning himself into deputies, in connection with the kidnapping and vehicle theft.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has now arrested both Gregory Nill and Lisa Meade with Accessory After the Fact of First-Degree Kidnapping. Investigators said on August 11, Enochs visited his sister’s and her boyfriend’s house on King Richard Drive in Lexington nine hours before the child and stolen vehicle was discovered. Enochs also hid in a child’s treehouse in the backyard.

Investigators later found the baby safe and also the stolen vehicle on Rock Shores Drive in Lexington, NC.

Nill was placed in the Davidson Co. Jail under a $40,000 secured bond. Lisa Meade was placed in the Davidson Co. Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

