Man charged with killing mother, grandmother not mentally competent to stand trial judge rules

The Forsyth County Superior Court ruled the man, William Scott , is not mentally competent to represent himself in court. He will be admitted to a hospital in Butner for psychosis treatment, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Scott was charged with murdering his mother, Kimberly Kyle Scott, 62, and grandmother Glenda Corriher, 84 in June of last year. At the time, police said Scott killed the women at their homes before he shot up a Winston-Salem police substation. The shooting led to a police pursuit. The chase went on for about four miles before Scott got out of the car. Police said he fired more shots at officers, then dropped his rifle, and ran into Hanes Park. Police then chased him on foot. Scott was shot by officers but received immediate medical care and survived.