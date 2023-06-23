Man charged with murder after human remains found at former horse farm on Everidge Road, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 48-year-old man is facing a murder charge after human remains were found at a former horse farm in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police said Kenneth Cox, 48, has been charged with murder Friday.
During a press conference on June 9, Forsyth County officials and Winston-Salem police said they recovered the remains of Aaron Wood, a construction worker who was reported missing in 2019 while working in the area of Everidge Road.
Cox was initially arrested in connection to hiding human remains of unnatural death.
He is being held under no bond allowed.
Cox is set to appear in court Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.
