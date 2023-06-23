Man charged with murder after human remains found at former horse farm on Everidge Road, police say

Winston-Salem police said Kenneth Cox, 48, has been charged with murder Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 48-year-old man is facing a murder charge after human remains were found at a former horse farm in Winston-Salem.

Cox was initially arrested in connection to hiding human remains of unnatural death.

He is being held under no bond allowed.

Cox is set to appear in court Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

