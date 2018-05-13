TEXAS CITY, Texas - A man has been arrested after he intentionally ran over another man with his truck after they got into an altercation, police say.

Thaddeus Kirk, 55, is being charged with murder.

The Texas City Police Department said at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, they received a call of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 1100 block of Texas Ave. When police arrived on scene they found 57-year-old Marvin Lee Bookman had been run over.

The Texas City Fire Department arrived and pronounced Bookman dead on scene.

Kirk is being held on a $250,000 bond. Detectives say they are still interviewing witnesses ad processing the crime scene for more details.

© 2018 KHOU