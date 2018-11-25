WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A woman was stabbed in Winston-Salem Sunday morning.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:02 a.m. at 1205 Hutton Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Keonna Roberson, 26, in the parking lot suffering from a stab wound.

Roberson was transported to Wake Forest Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, Mr. Charles Grace, 66, was involved in a verbal disturbance with multiple people that turned physical.

During the physical altercation, Ms. Roberson was stabbed by Mr. Grace.

Grace remained nearby the scene and upon completion of the preliminary investigation was charged with Murder.

Grace is currently in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center without bond.

