Man charged with murder after woman found dead in High Point home

Linda Huntley was found dead inside a home in the 700 block of Gaines Avenue.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was found dead Wednesday inside a High Point home.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to a home in the 700 block Gaines Avenue for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found Linda Jean Huntley, 26, dead inside the home.

Investigators suspected Michael Anthony Dingle, 29, in her death. Thomasville police found and arrested Dingle. He is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and five counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner.