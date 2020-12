Police said Gregory Hardesty, Jr. was found dead on August 8, at the Budget Motel on Farragut Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested a man charged with murder.

Police said Kenyon Dante Dockery, 36, of Greensboro is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gregory Guan Hardesty, Jr., 39, of Greensboro.

