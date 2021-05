Greensboro police said Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lashon Ellerbe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was charged in connection with a murder from a year ago.

Greensboro police said Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lashon Ellerbe.

Police said in 2020, Ellerbe, 30, of Greensboro was shot to death on Logan Street.