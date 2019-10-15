STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of a 2-year-old child in Statesville.

Jordan Simmons, 27, was arrested in connection with the death of Sevynn Clark.

Police and EMS were called to the 1200 block of Alexander St. around 11:30 a.m. on September 5. Clark was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Simmons was charged with second-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse with serious bodily injuries. He was arrested in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

