WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man accused of killing a Greeneville man and two people in Florida said he was "doing what God told me to do."

Stanley Mossburg, 35, who also goes by "Woo Woo," was arrested Tuesday morning after being barricaded in a home in Winter Haven, Florida.

As he was being escorted to a waiting police car on Tuesday evening, sheriff's office video shows Mossburg responding to reporters' questions, muttering "there's a war."

Mossburg said he's "a prophet, not a serial killer." When asked about the allegations of murder, Mossburg said he was "doing what God told me to do."

"Y'all will see God, and there's going to be an angels and demons fight from God," he said before getting inside the car.

Mossburg had been added to the TBI's Most Wanted List Monday after investigators said he killed Christopher Scott Short at a Greeneville laundromat on Oct. 2.

After that, investigators said he fled Tennessee, eventually ending up in Florida where they said he killed a man and woman inside a home. A third man who lived in the home survived because Mossburg told him God didn't want him to kill him.

He also told the surviving victim that he liked killing people and wanted to be a serial killer.

Authorities said all three people were killed with knives.

Mossburg is facing 17 charges in Florida:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer with violence

Resisting an officer without violence

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Destroying/tampering with/fabricating physical evidence

Burglary of an unoccupied car - unarmed

Two counts of armed false imprisonment

Two counts of armed burglary with assault/battery

Grand theft from a dwelling

He was already charged in Tennessee with first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.