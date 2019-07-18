GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested for an alleged sexual assault against an 11-year-old girl Thursday.

Greensboro Police say they received a report of the sexual assault on May 19 and obtained a warrant for the arrest of Charles Keith Jones.

Thursday, Jones was arrested at his home on Ridgefall Road and charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child, involving an 11-year-old girl.

After further investigation, authorities now believe that there may be additional victims who were also assaulted by Jones. Officers are asking the victims who may have been assaulted to come forward.

Anyone with information in regards to the case, or anyone who may know of any other victims, are urged to contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255.

