Man facing charges after pushing 81-year-old woman to the ground, stealing her car in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of pushing an 81-year-woman to the ground and stealing her car, according to investigators.

Walter Ray Sykes of Graham is accused of pushing a woman to the ground and stealing her car outside of a gas station in Davidson County just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received an attempt to locate from the Davidson County Sherriff’s Office in reference to a common law robbery and assault on a female.

Deputies found the car traveling south on South Main Street in Graham after 12 noon Sunday. Investigators said deputies tried to stop the car.

Investigators held a traffic stop near Swepsonville Road and Dixon Road, but the suspect ran away. Detectives said it was then deputies chased Sykes which not long ended with him being arrest on I-40/I-85 at exit 141.

Sykes is facing charges for felony flee to elude arrest, and felony possession of stolen motor vehicle.

According to deputies, he was also previously wanted for felony common law robbery, and misdemeanor assault on a female.

