Man kills two women, third woman jumps out window to avoid being shot, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alfonza McDuffie shot and killed two women on Sunday in Alamance County, according to deputies.
Police responded to a call on Cates Loop Road Sunday about a situation.
Deputies found Delfonia Tanyette Wright and Tomeka Toshil Wright Spaulding suffering from bullet wounds.
McDuffie is facing two charges, one for first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle after killing the women, according to police.
Spaulding is believed to be Wright’s cousin.
Investigators believe McDuffie was in a relationship with Wright and lived there for about six weeks. They believed he retaliated against the women for trying to make him move out.
Sampson County police arrested McDuffie.
Another woman was in the home at the time and jumped through a window to avoid being shot.