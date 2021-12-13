Man kills two women, third woman jumps out window to avoid being shot, deputies say

Alfonza McDuffie is facing charges after killing the women and stealing a car, according to officials.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alfonza McDuffie shot and killed two women on Sunday in Alamance County, according to deputies.

Police responded to a call on Cates Loop Road Sunday about a situation.

Deputies found Delfonia Tanyette Wright and Tomeka Toshil Wright Spaulding suffering from bullet wounds.

McDuffie is facing two charges, one for first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle after killing the women, according to police.

Spaulding is believed to be Wright’s cousin.

Investigators believe McDuffie was in a relationship with Wright and lived there for about six weeks. They believed he retaliated against the women for trying to make him move out.

Sampson County police arrested McDuffie.