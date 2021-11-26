Police said: A man is conscious after being shot in the head in Winston-Salem

A barricaded shooter is now arrested and facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon.

A man is alert and conscious after being shot in the head on Friday in Winston-Salem according to Police.

It happened around 2:12 p.m. The Winston-Salem police department responded to a shooting involving a man barricading himself in a home on the 3300 block of New Greensboro Road.

The man barricaded in the home, shot someone he knew in the head, police said.

The barricaded shooter is now arrested and facing two charges including, assault with a deadly weapon and intent to inflict serious bodily injuries.