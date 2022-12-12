Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

Saequan Jackson is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole after killing 36-year-old Ronald McCray on Patio Place.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen car.

Back in 2018, Jackson shot and killed 36-year-old Ronald McCray on Patio Place.

McCray left behind five children.

The long-time girlfriend of McCray, Zxaviere Edelstein, and the mother of three of their kids said she was in a relationship with him for more than 20 years and she was devastated when she learned about this heinous crime.

"I was with that man forever. I loved him, and I will always love him," Edelstein said.

Now, she's getting the closure she, his kids, and his family deserve.

In addition to life in prison, Jackson is not eligible for parole.

