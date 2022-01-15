Man in critical condition after being shot in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said a 32-year-old man was shot by his brother on Thurmond Street early Saturday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition at a Triad hospital after police said he was shot by his brother overnight.

Winston-Salem Police said they responded to the 1300 block of Thurmond Street just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun. While officers were responding to the call, they learned the person started shooting and someone had been shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Ronnie Moore with a gunshot wound.

Police identified his brother, Daniel Moore, as the shooter. Police said they found Daniel Moore behind the home and took him into custody.

Ronnie Moore was taken to a local hospital where he's in critical condition, according to police.