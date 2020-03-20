CHADBOURN, N.C. — Police in North Carolina said a 20-year-old man drove in circles through a cemetery, damaging headstones, and floral arrangements.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies charged Christian Quinn Walters on Wednesday with desecration of a gravesite in excess of $1,000.

He's accused of performing car stunts and “doing donuts” through a cemetery in Chadbourn. The sheriff's office said Walters was in jail Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

