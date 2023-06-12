x
Crime

Greensboro police respond to welfare check, find man dead in home

Police said they responded to the 1600 block of East Washington Street for a welfare check and found a man dead.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 1600 block of East Washington Street for a welfare check on June 9 around 4:30 p.m. and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers have identified the man as Christopher Savalas Parson Sr., 47.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

