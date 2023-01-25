Man dies from after double shooting on Winston Road in Lexington, police say

Police said 25-year-old Shantae Mccauley died as a result of his injuries.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday.

Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators were called to Lexington Medical Center where they identified 25-year-old Shantae Mccauley and 34-year-old Dustin Archie as the shooting victims.

Mccauley was in critical condition at a hospital and died as a result of his injuries three days later.

Archie was treated at Lexington Medical Center and was said to be in serious condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Winston Road was closed until 2:45 p.m. as police investigated the crime scene.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY in the store.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to the latest local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app today!