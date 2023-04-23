Man dead from stab wounds in Winston-Salem

According to police, this is the 19th homicide in 2023, compared to 15 homicides in the same time period in 2022.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died from stab wounds in Winston-Salem on Sunday, April 23, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police report they responded to a reported stabbing on 4016 N Cherry St. where they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Winston-Salem Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police report.

WSPD began investigating the scene and were able to obtain a warrant to arrest Jeriel Donnell Friday, 33, for General Murder, according to police.

Police said they were able to locate and arrest Friday at Atrium Health Baptist Hospital at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Friday is now in custody, according to police.

According to the police report, the victim and the suspect lived in the same complex.

There is no bond amount or court date established by police at the time of reporting.

According to police, this is the 19th homicide in 2023, compared to 15 homicides in the same time period in 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Winston-Salem Police Department or Crime Stoppers. An anonymous tip form can also be located on the Crime Stoppers website.

