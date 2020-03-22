WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem left one man dead.

Police said officers responded to the shooting Saturday night just after 11:30.

Police found the man unresponsive in a parking lot at 5906 University Parkway.

Officers said the man died at the scene.

Investigators are still working to identify the victim.

No arrests have been made.

This incident appears to be an isolated incident. No other injuries were reported to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

