WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating an accident that killed a man, Monday.

Police responded to the incident on Pleasant Fork Church Road after 4 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a 2000 Ford truck was backing up to a ditch that was being worked on as a man was behind the truck guiding it.

Winston-Salem Police say the truck began to slide down a ditch pinning the man underneath the truck bed.

Police say the man died on the scene and the driver of the truck was not injured.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

