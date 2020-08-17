Winston-Salem police said officers responded to the crash at the intersection of North Liberty Street and 25th Street. Police said the man died from his injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly crash involving a man who was thrown off a four-wheeler, according to investigators.

Police responded to the crash involving a car and an ATV/four-wheeler at the intersection of North Liberty Street and 25th Street.

Winston-Salem police said Decorace Ryan Hopkins, 30, of Winston-Salem died from his injuries resulting from the crash.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed for unknown reasons, the ATV was traveling north on Liberty Street, driving in a careless and reckless manner, and at a fast speed. The ATV hit a vehicle turning left onto 25th Street, forcing Hopkins off it.

Police said a woman, a passenger in her vehicle and two young people were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

This is the fifteenth traffic-related fatality so far in 2020, compared to 11 fatalities in the same timeframe in 2019, according to investigators.

