Juvenile charged in crash that killed man on Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro

Gregory McKinnon, 56, died from his injuries at a hospital. Authorities have charged a juvenile in the incident.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Creek Ridge Road.

The crash was reported Friday at 10:30 p.m. 

Investigators said a juvenile was driving a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis west on Creek Ridge Road, crossed the center line, and hit a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 Regency.

Police said the Oldsmobile was being driven by 56-year-old Gregory Horton McKinnon.

McKinnon was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died.

Police charged the juvenile with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center, careless and reckless driving, and no operator’s license.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

