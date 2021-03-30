Man dies after Greensboro crash on East Market Street, police say

Franklin George Poole, Jr., 46, was driving a red 2001 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle when he crashed into Allen Reginald Dawkins, 46.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital and later died following a car crash on East Market Street, according to police.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Franklin George Poole, Jr., 46, was driving a red 2001 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle west bound on East Market Street at North English Street Monday when he crashed into Allen Reginald Dawkins, 46, of Greensboro.

Police said Dawkins was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe east bound on East Market Street trying to make a left turn onto North English Street on a green light.

Investigators said Dawkins failed to yield to the right of way to Poole's motorcycle and turned in front of Poole.

Police said as a result, Poole's motorcycle crashed into the front of Dawkins’ Tahoe.

According to investigators, Poole was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Dawkins was arrested and charged with failing to yield to the right of way and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, according to Greensboro police. Police said he was not injured from the crash.