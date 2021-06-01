Man dies after motorcycle crash on Gate City Boulevard, police say

According to Greensboro police, neither speed nor impairment were considered to have caused the accident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a 45-year-old man died Tuesday following a motorcycle crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to investigators.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Richardo Lofton of Brown Summit was operating a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle heading east on Gate City during the accident.

Police said Nikki Baker, 47, of Greensboro did not see Lofton on the motorcycle and started driving towards Dillard Street.

Investigators said the crash happened between the two cars and Lofton died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials said Baker was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to right of way.

Neither speed nor impairment were considered to have caused the accident, according to police.

