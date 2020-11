Greensboro police said the shooting happened on Folly Court. Investigators said the 30-year-old man died from his injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for more information after a man died after a shooting Monday.

Police said 30-year-old Ardoin Lazarr Smith died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on Folly Court.

Police are still investigating.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

