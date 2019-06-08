WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem are investigating a reported shooting near Hanes Mall. Officers were dispatched to the area just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened outside BJs Restaurant and Brew House in the parking lot of the mall. Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot that led to the shooting. Police said the man who was shot has died.

Winston-Salem Police said the parking lot was very busy at the time of the shooting since it was in the afternoon. Investigators said everyone involved is being questioned but there have been no arrests at this time.

Hanes Mall is still open but BJs Restaurant is closed for the investigation.

