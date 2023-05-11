Man dead after stabbing during parking lot altercation in Winston-Salem

Officers said Mason Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being stabbed during an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot in Winston-Salem, police say.

Winston-Salem police responded to the stabbing on Brownsboro Road just before midnight Wednesday.

Officers found Mason Williams suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso.

Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigation reveals that he was stabbed during an altercation with another person in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

This investigation is ongoing.

