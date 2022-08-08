Man dies following crash on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on July 13 at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 72-year-old man has died following a crash at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street.

William Miles of Greensboro was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey on Norwalk Street over West Wendover Avenue the morning of the crash. Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on July 13.

Investigators said Hartman was driving eastbound on West Wendover Avenue and entered the intersection with Norwalk Street on a steady red light.

Police said Miles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died this past Saturday from injuries from the crash.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors of the crash, according to police.

Hartman is facing charges for red light violation, reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.