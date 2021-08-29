Man dies following crash on Highway 29 in Greensboro

37-year-old Brooks Gerard Shands was thrown from his bike during the accident, according to police.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died following a crash over the weekend involving two motorcycles and a car, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, 37-year-old Brooks Gerard Shands of Spartanburg, SC died from his injuries.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. along US 29 South at N. Ohenry Boulevard.

Investigators said two motorcycles were traveling in the southbound lanes of Highway 29 when a 2004 Hyundai Elantra driven by Shakirah Lacala Gray, 34, of Greensboro was making a left turn on N. Ohenry Boulevard and crashed into the bikes.

One motorcycle was being driven by Shands while the other by John Carven Turner.

Both drivers were thrown from their bikes during the accident.

Turner, 52, from Greensboro suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said Gray failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and the crash happened resulting in both motorcycle drivers being thrown off their bikes.