Man dies after being hit by train in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed by a train in Thomasville Monday.

Davidson County sheriff deputies said Joseph Craig Stone was hit near Oak Knoll Drive.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Stone was on the tracks when a train hit him.

Highway Patrol has ruled the crash as accidental.

Amtrak released the following statement to WFMY News 2:

“On July 18 Amtrak train 80 was traveling from Charlotte to New York at approximately 8:10 a.m. when an individual who was obstructing the track came into contact the train…There have been no reported injuries to the passengers or crew members. Amtrak is working with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident.”

