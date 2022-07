Charles William Morton was found suffering from a gunshot wound on January 10. Morton died July 4.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 79-year-old man has died after a shooting on Twain Road on January 10.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. Charles William Morton was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Morton was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Investigators said he died on July 4.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

