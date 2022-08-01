Man dies following crash on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

The man was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara East on West Wendover Avenue when the car ran off the road and hit several trees.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died this past Sunday following a crash on West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue, according to investigators.

Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara East on West Wendover Avenue when the car ran off the road and hit several trees.

Greensboro police said the accident happened after 12 midnight.

Investigators said Shaw was unrestrained in the car and died from his injuries.

Police said excessive speed played a role in the crash.

