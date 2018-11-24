Georgetown, SC -- A carjacking in Georgetown led to an attempted armed robbery and shootout between a suspect and store clerk in Columbia Friday night.

A man dressed as a woman and wearing a wig tried to rob the Boost Mobile on Bush River Road at gunpoint. The clerk then pulled out handgun, and shot the suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department.

Related: Man Suspected of Robbing 2 Wells Fargo Banks Within An Hour Has Been Arrested: Police

A gunfight ensued until the suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan Maxima. The suspect, later identified as Demetrius Lamar Jackson, drove to a Sunoco gas station where a woman picked him and brought him to Palmetto Health Richland. Jackson was treated for gunshot wounds to the stomach, and is in stable condition.

The woman, identified as Nautica Morgan, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe that was reportedly stolen from a Walgreens in Georgetown earlier that night. The carjacking victim says Morgan presented a handgun, demanding she get out of the car.

Related: Robbery Led to Shooting in Greensboro Woman's Death: Police

Both cars were recovered by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Carjacking warrants are said to be obtained for both suspects in Georgetown, but the investigation is ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WLTX