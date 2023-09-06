Man arrested after driving into Forsyth County building lobby, deputies say

Deputies said 24-year-old Leanthony Marcelle Sligh Jr. was mad at his probation officer and drove his car through the lobby of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Public Lobby will be closed Wednesday after a car was driven into it.

A man drove his car through the front doors of the Forsyth County Public Safety Building (FCPSC) Tuesday night just before 11:30 p.m. The FCPSC houses both the FCSO Administrative Offices and Community Corrections.

Deputies said 24-year-old Leanthony Marcelle Sligh Jr. claimed he was angry with his probation officer and drove his 1998 silver Acura Integra through the front doors and then waited for first responders to arrive.

No one was harmed during the incident and Winston-Salem police investigated the area.

At this time, it is unsafe for the community to enter and exit the building through the front doors. The FCSO Administrative Offices will continue to function as per usual with the exception of the lobby closure.

Sligh was arrested and charged with:

misdemeanor Vandalism

misdemeanor Breaking & Entering

misdemeanor Damaging Government Building or Property

misdemeanor Defacing a Public Building

misdemeanor Damage to Real Property

misdemeanor First Degree Trespassing

He was also given multiple traffic citations including Driving While License Revoked for Impaired Driving.

Sligh was given a $20,000 bond and is currently at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

