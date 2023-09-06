x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested after driving into Forsyth County building lobby, deputies say

Deputies said 24-year-old Leanthony Marcelle Sligh Jr. was mad at his probation officer and drove his car through the lobby of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Public Lobby will be closed Wednesday after a car was driven into it. 

A man drove his car through the front doors of the Forsyth County Public Safety Building (FCPSC) Tuesday night just before 11:30 p.m. The FCPSC houses both the FCSO Administrative Offices and Community Corrections. 

Deputies said 24-year-old Leanthony Marcelle Sligh Jr. claimed he was angry with his probation officer and drove his 1998 silver Acura Integra through the front doors and then waited for first responders to arrive. 

No one was harmed during the incident and Winston-Salem police investigated the area. 

At this time, it is unsafe for the community to enter and exit the building through the front doors. The FCSO Administrative Offices will continue to function as per usual with the exception of the lobby closure. 

Sligh was arrested and charged with: 

  • misdemeanor Vandalism
  • misdemeanor Breaking & Entering 
  • misdemeanor Damaging Government Building or Property 
  • misdemeanor Defacing a Public Building 
  • misdemeanor Damage to Real Property 
  • misdemeanor First Degree Trespassing 

He was also given multiple traffic citations including Driving While License Revoked for Impaired Driving. 

Sligh was given a $20,000 bond and is currently at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. 

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot, killed in an Archdale neighborhood, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out