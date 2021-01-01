Man driving moped taken to hospital after being thrown into a windshield, police say

Winston-Salem police said the crash happened northbound on the intersection of Vargrave Street and U.S. 52 Ramp.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man driving a moped crashed into a car and was thrown into a windshield and taken to the hospital on Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said 49-year-old Wesley Littlejohn was driving a 2008 BMW and 35-year-old Terence Mason was driving a Viper Moped when the two crashed.

Officials said through investigation they discovered Littlejohn was traveling north on Vargrave Street and was making a left turn onto the U.S. 52 ramp when Mason was driving south on Vargrave Street through the same intersection.

Police said Mason crashed into the front of Littlejohn’s car and was thrown into the windshield.

According to police, Mason was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Winston-Salem police said the roadway was closed for investigation for almost two hours and is now reopen.