A man escaped from the back of a police car Friday after being arrested due to a domestic disturbance call on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Graham Police Department responded to the 700 block of Ivey Rd. in reference to the domestic disturbance. Police said during the disturbance, gunshots were fired into an occupied dwelling.

Through investigation, 28-year-old Peter Allen was discovered as the suspect.

Allen managed to escape before the officers arrived but was arrested a day later in Burlington. Police said Allen suffered minor injuries during the arrest and was taken to a local hospital where he got treatment.

While being transported to the Alamance County Jail, police said Allen escaped from the back of an officer's patrol car leading to a short search. Allen was found a short while later and taken to the Almanacne County Jail, police said.

Allen was charged with the following violations for the incidents on both Thursday and Friday:

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling N.C.G.S 14-34.1(B)

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill N.C.G.S 14-32(C)

Possession of a firearm by a felon x 2 N.C.G.S 14-415.1

Felony obstruction of justice Resisting a public officer Carrying a concealed firearm Misdemeanor larceny

Graham Police said Allen was held in the Alamance County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

