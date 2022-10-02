5 injured after stabbing at Surry County birthday party

Cortlan Clark, 21, is facing charges after he was accused of stabbing multiple people at a birthday in Surry County.

DOBSON, N.C. — A man is facing charges for stabbing multiple people at a birthday party Sunday.

The Surry County sheriff's office said the stabbing happened on Old Wagon Trail in Dobson around 12:42 a.m.

Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, was arrested in Wilkes County.

Police found three people at the scene who had several stab wounds ranging from their chests to their necks, according to investigators.

Two more people who were suffering from similar injuries had left the area before police arrived, but were identified later as a part of the incident.

Investigators said two women and three men, all between the ages of 19 and 25.

All five people suffering from injuries related to the fight were taken to the hospital.

Detectives said three of the victims are in serious condition.

Clark is facing charges for five counts of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Clark is currently in jail and set to appear in court in Surry County on Nov. 9.

His bond has been set for $125,000.

Police said this was an isolated incident that started with a fight that broke out between Clark and the two women and three men at the birthday party.