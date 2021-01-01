Man faces multiple charges after series of crimes New Year's Day in Thomasville

Geoffrey Shane Brisson, 34, is facing charges after he was accused of committing multiple crimes, including stealing someone's car and setting it on fire.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was accused of trying to break into multiple homes, stealing two cars, setting them on fire, stealing two guns, resisting a public officer and more, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call after midnight New Year’s Day on Wright Country Road in Thomasville, in reference to a person who was breaking into someone’s home.

According to investigators, after arriving, deputies did not find a suspect but found damage to the home.

Deputies said another call came in regarding someone stealing a car on Little Creek Drive almost 20 minutes later, within sight of the first crime.

Investigators said the victim reported someone was banging on the back door of his house and tried to force the door open. Deputies said the person later heard his car, a gray Honda, start and then watched someone speed away with it.

While deputies were investigating, a third call came in from a home on Reddy Fox Lane in a nearby neighborhood.

Detectives said Geoffrey Shane Brisson, 34, was seen driving a gray Honda and was going to different houses and kicked open the door of one home.

Investigators said Brisson reportedly left the area driving the car.

The sheriff’s office said additional agencies were made aware to be on the lookout.

According to deputies, warrants were issued for Brisson for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering, and misdemeanor injury to real property.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Thomasville police found the gray Honda on East Holly Grove Road after it had been set on fire.

Randolph County deputies said the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office subsequently received more calls reporting Brisson had broken into another car stealing two guns and then stealing another car.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office then found the stolen car and attempted to get him to stop. Deputies said Brisson then tried to run away and deputies then chased after him.

Investigators said Brisson wrecked the car on Taylor Street in Thomasville and then ran away. Thomasville police eventually found him in city limits in another car he had broken into in possession of the stolen firearms from earlier.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Brisson was arrested and charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, two counts felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony burning personal property, felony flee/elude law enforcement, misdemeanor resisting public officer, and speeding.

Investigators said Brisson was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Deputies said he was also served warrants from Randolph County and given a $25,000 bond.