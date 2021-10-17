After arriving, police said they found two people who were very ill and three who were dead.

LIBERTY, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after three people were found dead following an overdose, according to investigators.

According to the Liberty Police Department, the department received a report of 3 unresponsive people in Johnson’s Mobile Home Park in Liberty.

Xavier Da’Shawn Andrews of Greensboro is facing charges for three counts of death by distribution in connection to the case. Police said the case is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Officials said police requested the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Randolph County SERT team, the RCSO Vice unit, the Liberty Fire Department and Randolph County EMS.

Police said through investigation they discovered the five victims ingested what was believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Two people were treated at Chatham Hospital and released, according to police. The deceased were identified as Gumesindo Ala Acoste, and Noe Garcia Zuniga. The third victim's name is being withheld until family members can be found and notified.

Investigators said Andrews surrendered to law enforcement Saturday night and is being held in the Randolph County Jail. Police said Andrews also has multiple pending felony drug charges in Guilford County.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

