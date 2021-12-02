Man facing charges after he was accused of soliciting sexual acts from minor

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Ernest Major was charged with solicitation of minor by computer.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 38-year-old man from Raleigh is facing charges after he was arrested and accused of soliciting sexual acts from a minor, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, Steven Ernest Major was charged with solicitation of minor by computer.

Deputies said members of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team started an undercover operation in February last year relating to a person who solicited sexual acts from what they believed to be a minor.

Through investigation, investigators developed a suspect with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, who planned to come to Alamance County to meet and perform sexual acts on the minor.

Detectives executed a search warrant Friday with the help of Raleigh police and then arrested Major.

Investigators said he is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.