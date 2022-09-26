60-year-old man facing charge after man hit and ran over on South Elm-Eugene Street

Pernell Winston Fulton is facing charges for felony hit and run in John Wayne Rankin’s death.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man is accused of hitting and running over a man who died on South Elm-Eugene Street earlier this month.

Greensboro police said 71-year-old John Wayne Rankin died on South Elm Eugene Street near I-40 around 6 a.m. on September 15.

Pernell Winston Fulton is facing a charge for felony hit and run in Rankin’s death.

The roadway was closed for most that morning.

Investigators said Rankin was trying to cross the street at South Elm-Eugene Street near West Meadowview Road outside of the cross walk.

Police said that's when a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup was traveling south in the left lane on the same street, hit Rankin.

According to Greensboro police, a 2019 Ford Ranger, owned by the city of Greensboro was also driving in the left lane before running over Mr. Rankin who was in the road after being hit.

Investigators said the Ford Ranger was driven by Fulton.

Vijar Tella owns a gas station nearby and said in a previous interview with WFMY News 2 he knew Rankin for almost 10 years.

"He was a sincere and honest guy. He's like my family member. I can't believe he is no more. It's unfortunate. Sometimes, we can't understand Jesus' logic," Tella said.

Detectives said Fulton left the scene before police arrived.

The City of Greensboro confirmed Fulton's employment with the city was terminated on September 16.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

